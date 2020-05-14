Tottenham and England mid-fielder Dele Alli was held at knifepoint during a burglary in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Two men broke into his house in north London, where he is spending lockdown with his brother and their respective partners. Alli also went to suffer facial injuries in an incident where he was threatened and punched. Here's more.

Occupants Five people were believed to be in the house

According to a report in Sky Sports, there were understood to be five people in the house at the time of the robbery. Besides Alli, his brother, their respective girlfriends and another friend was also present. Police confirmed that two of the male residents were assaulted during the incidents, with Alli was one of those attacked. No arrests have been made so far.

Items Jewellery items and watches stolen, confirms a police statement

A police statement said the robbers stole jewellery items, including watches. "Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing," a Metropolitan Police statement said. "Two male occupants at the property suffered minor facial injuries after being assaulted. They did not require hospital treatment. There have been no arrests. Enquiries into the circumstances continue."

Support Thank you for all the messages, says Alli

Tottenham offered their support to the promising mid-fielder, with a club spokesperson saying: "We have been offering our support to Dele and those isolating with him. We encourage anyone with any information to help the police with their investigation to come forward." "Thank you for all the messages," Alli wrote on Twitter. "Horrible experience but we're all okay now. Appreciate the support."

Vertonghen In March, Tottenham defender Vertonghen's house was burgled

The incident comes two months after the family of Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen were burgled by armed men with knives at their north London home. The robbery of Vertonghen's home occurred while he was in Germany for Tottenham's Champions League match against RB Leipzig in March. Police confirmed men wearing balaclavas forced their way into the house while his wife and children were inside.

