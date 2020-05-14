-
Pakistan's head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has defended the axing of senior pacers Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali from the central contracts list.
The former Pakistan skipper faced criticism from some quarters for the move to drop many senior players from the contracts list, however, Misbah clarified that the three would still be considered for selection.
The list
Here is the Men's central contracts list for 2020-21
Category A: Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Category B: Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah
Category C: Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Naseem Shah, Usman Shinwari
Emerging Players' Category: Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain
Comments
This was the right move, feels Misbah
Misbah said it was the right move to leave out the senior pacers.
"The selectors have made the tough decisions to leave out Amir, Hasan and Wahab but considering Hasan missed most of the season due to an injury and Amir and Wahab decided to focus on white-ball cricket, this was the right move," Misbah said in a press release issued by the PCB.
Pacers
The situation surrounding the three pacers
Pacer Hasan was ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka last year after scans revealed multiple cortical rib fractures, involving the ninth rib on the right side and eighth and ninth ribs on the left side.
Many believe that Wahab and Amir have been punished by the board for deciding to quit red-ball cricket last year.
However, Misbah clarified on the same.
Quote
Amir and Wahab are experienced bowlers, feels Misbah
"However, Amir and Wahab are experienced bowlers and they remain in contention as we believe they can still contribute to the Pakistan cricket team and also mentor our young battery of fast bowlers," he added.
Sarfaraz Ahmed
Sarfaraz Ahmed features in out future plans, says Misbah
Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was demoted to category B with Misbah explaining that the veteran's experience will come handy for Pakistan in near future.
"Sarfaraz has been placed in Category B as he very much features in our future plans." he said.
"We have some tough cricket lined up over the next 12 months where we will potentially require Sarfaraz's knowledge and experience."
Quote
The criteria was simple and straightforward: Misbah
"The philosophy and criteria for this merit-based central contract list was simple and straightforward: the selectors reviewed player performances in the past 12 months and then looked ahead to our team requirements in the forthcoming 12 months," said Misbah.