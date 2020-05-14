India's pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be BCCI's nomination for the prestigious Arjuna Award this year. Also, if the BCCI decides to send multiple names in the men's category, senior opener Shikhar Dhawan could also be preferred as he missed out in 2018 despite the board sending his nomination. In women's cricket, all-rounder Deepti Sharma is a front-runner. Here's more.

Arjuna Award Arjuna Award: Bumrah missed out last year at Jadeja's expense

The BCCI is expected to make its decision on for the men's and women's categories later this month. Bumrah, who has been terrific for India of late, leads the line in this regard. Bumrah missed out last year after Ravindra Jadeja after he didn't complete the required three-year period. The criteria of selection requires performance of at least three years at the highest level.

Views BCCI source has his say on the Bumrah

"Last year, we had sent three names in men's section - Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami," a BCCI source was quoted by PTI. "That's why Bumrah, who completed three years of international cricket last year, missed out to Jadeja, who is senior as well as a consistent performer for many years," the source added.

Impact 'He certainly has the best credentials'

The 26-year-old Bumrah has claimed 68 wickets from 14 Tests at 20.33. He has claimed 104 wickets in ODIs at 24.43 and 59 wickets in T20Is at 20.25. "He certainly has the best credentials. He was ICC's No 1 ranked ODI bowler. He is the only Asian bowler to pick up five-wicket hauls in South Africa, England, Australia and West Indies," the official said.

Dhawan 'BCCI can send both Bumrah and Dhawan's names'