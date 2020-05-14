-
The Europa League known previously as the UEFA Cup was established in the year 1971.
The tournament is the second-tier competition of European club football and is ranked below the Champions League.
The Europa League is taken seriously by top clubs.
Over the years, there have been some terrific finals in the tournament.
Here we look at the best finals of all-time.
-
2009-10 season
Forlan hands Atletico the title at extra-time
-
Atletico Madrid was the inaugural winner of the competition after the name was changed to Europa League in 2009-10.
Atletico beat English side Fulham 2-1 in extra-time.
Diego Forlan handed Atletico the lead post the half-hour mark after beating Mark Scharwzer.
Fulham showed immense character and equalized five minutes later.
The game tightly balanced in extra-time when Forlan scored with just four minutes remaining.
-
2012-13 season
Chelsea lift the trophy after overcoming Benfica in injury-time
-
Chelsea were eliminated from the UCL and had to stake their claim in the Europa League.
They reached the final and were up against Benfica.
Fernando Torres gave Chelsea the lead after an hour. The lead lasted just eight minutes after Oscar Cardozo scored a penalty.
The game could have gone to extra-time, however, Branislav Ivanovic scored from a header in the 93rd minute.
-
2014-15 season
Sevilla seal the deal against Dnipro
-
Five-time Europa League winners Sevilla sealed a thrilling finale against Dnipro in the 2014-15 edition.
Nikola Kalinic headed Ukrainians Dnipro into an early lead.
Sevilla responded with two quick goals as Grzegorz Krychowiak drove in before Carlos Bacca rounded the goal-keeper.
Ruslan Rotan's clever free-kick made it 2-2, however, Bacca broke through to seal victory for Sevilla.
This was their second successive UEL.
-
2018-19 season
Chelsea outclass Arsenal 4-1 to list second title
-
Chelsea outclassed Arsenal 4-1 to win the 2018-19 edition of the UEL.
Olivier Giroud broke the deadlock with a powerful near-post header past Petr Cech.
Pedro swept home Eden Hazard's cross to make it 2-0.
The Belgian made it 3-0 from the penalty spot. Substitute Alex Iwobi handed Arsenal consolation with a powerful first-time strike in the 69th minute.
Hazard scored Chelsea's fourth goal.