All sport activities including football is facing uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak. The summer transfer window could also be affected. However, La Liga side Atletico Madrid are linked with several top names as speculations continue. Several La Liga clubs have started individual training with a view to resume the season next month. Meanwhile, here are the players linked with Atletico.

James Rodriguez James Rodriguez could arrive at Atletico Madrid

James Rodriguez is believed to be in advanced talks with Atletico Madrid over a summer transfer, according to reports. Real Madrid are willing to sell the Colombian, as his contract expires in the summer of 2021. He is free to negotiate with other clubs in January. Colombian journalist Javier Hernandez Bonnet feels the player is certain to play for Atletico, who lead the race.

Oxlade-Chamberlain Atletico aim for a swap deal involving Oxlade-Chamberlain

Thomas Partey is expected to leave Atletico this summer and Arsenal are heavily linked with the mid-fielder. According to The Sun, Partey has a £46m release clause and Arsenal could struggle to fund the same. And the report stated that Atletico are keen for a swap deal involving Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with Liverpool. Given the financial uncertainties hitting the sport, Atletico are keen for this.

Mohammed Salisu Atletico interested in defender Mohammed Salisu

Atletico Madrid lead the race to sign Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu, according to a report in Marca. The first news of Atletico's interest in the highly-rated central defender came in February, with reports claiming that there had already been contact between the clubs. The defender's contract at Valladolid runs through until 2022. Meanwhile, Manchester United are also linked with the player.

Jesse Lingard Lingard still a possibility for Atletico