Carlos Sainz will join Ferrari for the 2021 Formula 1 season to replace Sebastian Vettel after signing a two-year deal with the side. On a busy day for F1, it was also announced that Daniel Ricciardo will race for McLaren alongside Lando Norris in 2021. Ricciardo switched Renault for McLaren after Sainz was signed by Ferrari. Here's more.

Sainz Promising Sainz to partner Leclerc in 2021

The 25-year-old Sainz will join Charles Leclerc in a rare youthful Ferrari line-up after what will be two years at McLaren. He had an impressive 2019 campaign, when the team's fortunes improved and his stock also rose to prominence. Sainz finished sixth in the standings last year after collecting 96 points and earning a podium berth.

Quote Sainz excited about his future with Ferrari

"I am very happy that I will be driving for Scuderia Ferrari in 2021 and I'm excited about my future with the team," said Sainz.

Ferrari Ferrari aims to get back atop in F1

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto said: "We've embarked on a new cycle with the aim of getting back to the top in Formula 1. It will be a long journey, not without its difficulties, especially given the current financial and regulatory situation, which is undergoing a sudden change and will require this challenge to be tackled in a different way to the recent past."

Quote Ferrari boss excited about Leclerc-Sainz partnership

"We believe that a driver pairing with the talent and personality of Charles and Carlos, the youngest in the past 50 years of the Scuderia, will be the best possible combination to help us reach the goals we have set ourselves," Binotto said.

Ricciardo 'Signing Daniel is another step forward in our long-term plan'

Meanwhile, Ricciardo, who is a seven-time race winner, will take Sainz's place at a re-emerging McLaren team. McLaren are set to have Mercedes engines from 2021 onwards. "Signing Daniel is another step forward in our long-term plan and will bring an exciting new dimension to the team, alongside Lando," said McLaren CEO Zak Brown. The former Red Bull driver finished ninth last season.

Twitter Post Ricciardo grateful for his time with Renault

I am so grateful for my time with @renaultf1team and the way I was accepted into the team. But we aren’t done and I can’t wait to get back on the grid this year. My next chapter isn’t here yet, so let’s finish this one strong. Merci pic.twitter.com/YFfzbwrgD7 — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) May 14, 2020

Vettel Vettel's six-year spell at Ferrari to get over

Earlier, it was reported that Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the year after contract talks between the two broke down with no agreement. It's all set to end a six-year spell for Vettel at Ferrari. Vettel had joined Ferrari in 2015 and hoped of winning the title with them. However, he was highly inconsistent during his spell here.

Break down How things broke down between Ferrari and Vettel?