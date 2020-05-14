The 2019-20 Bundesliga season is set to resume from May 16 onwards behind closed doors. The Bundesliga season was suspended back in March in relation to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is the first European domestic competition set to start amid the COVID-19 crisis. In case you forgot about what happened so far, we present the season recap.

Contenders 5 teams fighting for the Bundesliga 2019-20 trophy

Bayern Munich lead the proceedings with 55 points from 25 matches. Dortmund are second once again as things stand, four points off the pace set by Bayern. The chasing pack for the title is tightly grouped with just three points separating RB Leipzig, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen from third to fifth. Leipzig has 50 points, Gladbach (49) and Leverkusen (47) follow suit.

Teams Teams pushing for European spots

The four UEFA Champions League qualification spots on offer are set to be fought between the current top five. The race for the final UEFA Europa League qualification spot in sixth sees Schalke (47 points) in the hunt. There is a potential further spot in seventh, dependent on the winner of the DFB Cup - are still very much up for grabs.

Individual delights Players who have made their presence felt

Jadon Sancho's 14 goals and 15 assists mean he has contributed to more goals this season than any other player. Bayern stalwart Robert Lewandowski leads the show with 25 goals, whereas, Leipzig's Timo Werner (21 goals) is one goal shy of a personal record in the Bundesliga. Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen mid-fielder Kai Havertz has impressed with six goals and five assists so far.

Information Werder Bremen and Padderborn to get relegated