It has been quite a while since Prime Minister Narendra Modi first imposed the nationwide lockdown. Like everybody else, I too had no clue about the deadly COVID-19 and the havoc it is going to cause around the globe. There was a sudden rush to deal with newly introduced restrictions. Here is how I have spent my quarantine days so far.

Routine My routine starts with meditation

Waking up early has worked as a magic pill for me thus far. I start the day at 5 AM with meditation, followed by yoga and several exercises. Reading and other household chores keep me occupied for the rest of the day. Evenings are reserved for playing cricket and badminton on terrace. I mediate yet again before hitting the bed at 11 PM.

Training My body cannot function without physical training

I have found new ways of training at home amid lockdown. There is so much one can do even without the gym equipment. I start my training with a few rounds of Surya Namaskar and follow it up by stretching. With subsequent days of upper and lower body training coupled with mixed body workouts and circuit training, I rigorously strengthen my core muscles.

Instagram Post I use my terrace space to train

Cooking I am trying to cook more often these days

Cooking is one of the hobbies I have picked up of late. It started when I traveled to England for playing a cricket league. Staying away for three months, away from home, compelled me to take up cooking. Hopping to groceries and then stuffing the refrigerator more than suffice was fun. The experience I grabbed there, is making me cook food these days.

Course I took up a wine course on an online platform

Apart from reading books, I have had a knack of learning and exploring new stuff. Travelogues of quite a few offbeat locations fascinate me. I have always been interested in learning about the attributes of wine, right from the scratch. Hence, I recently took up a course on 'Udemy' to know more about it. It is a perfect place to learn through courses.

