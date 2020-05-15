Tottenham striker Harry Kane had said he has fully recovered from a hamstring injury and will be ready to go whenever the Premier League season resumes. The star forward hasn't played since rupturing a tendon in his left hamstring against Southampton on New Year's Day, after which he underwent surgery. Here's what the Spurs striker has gone on to say.

Premier League Coronavirus pandemic forced Premier League suspension

The Premier League alongside other European domestic leagues had been suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Players have returned to individual sessions at club training grounds, however, the earliest top-flight matches appear likely to resume next month. This will only be followed as per protocols from the government. Safety will be a paramount and things will resume once deemed fit.

Situation I'm pretty much as good as I can be: Kane

Kane said he was at a good stage before the lockdown and was doing everything except from training with his team-mates. "I'm pretty much as good as I can be," Kane told Sky Sports News. "I was at a good stage before the lockdown. I was pretty much doing everything except from training with the team."

2019-20 season Kane raring to go once the season resumes

"Then obviously the last week or so we've been able to go in and do one-on-one training with one member of staff on the pitch. It's been nice to get out and start touching a ball again." "Whenever the season does continue, whether it's next month, or two months, three months, I should be ready to go from the first game," Kane added.

Quote What has Kane been doing since the lockdown?

"Since the lockdown's happened, I've continued doing sessions online with the team, a bit of specific work where I do my own stuff for the hamstring and things like that, but pretty much doing everything else the boys are doing," England's skipper claimed.

Information Kane's return will boost Spurs: Our take