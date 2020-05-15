The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to introduce an isolation camp for players in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. According to a report in TOI, the board is targeting a place outside the defined containment zones to kick-start training of players. A BCCI official revealed all safety measures will be taken in the camp. Here is more.

Quote The camps will be duly sanitized

"If things don't look absolutely fine, then we will look for areas in the country which fall outside the containment zones. The camp will be sanitized. And there is also an option of opening up local stadiums to senior players," the official said.

Information NCA in Bengaluru could be considered

Although the official hinted at commencing the operations at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, the rising number of cases is still a concern. BCCI is also looking to rope in other venues, which will be marked safe by the central government.

Guidelines Health-related guidelines for players

It has been learned that players along with staff members will be given health-related guidelines. The camp will also depend upon relaxations provided by the government after May 18. "BCCI needs government directions and will adhere to it. The flights schedule and freedom of movement will have to be taken into account. The medical team is also in the loop," the official added.

Sri Lanka India are due to tour Sri Lanka in June-July