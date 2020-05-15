New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced central contracts list for the season 2020-21. Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has been rewarded for his blistering performance against India in the ODI and Test series. South African-born batsman Devon Conway and spinner Ajaz Patel have also clinched their maiden central contracts. Meanwhile, Coilin Munro and Jeet Raval have been left out from the 20-member list.

Quote 'Kyle Jamieson was brilliant against India'

"It's really exciting to offer contracts to Kyle, Ajaz and Devon who have all impressed lately. Kyle's performances against India were nothing short of outstanding and at 25 years of age he's certainly got a big future," selection manager Gavin Larsen said in a statement.

Kyle Jamieson Jamieson was New Zealand's standout bowler against India

The wiry New Zealand seamer was handed his ODI debut in the India series, earlier this year. Soon after his impressive returns in the ODI format, Jamieson was fast-tracked into the Test squad. He complemented the Kiwi veterans Tim Southee and Trent Boult well in the two-Test series. The 25-year-old disarrayed the Indian batting line-up, having scalped nine wickets at an average of 16.33.

Others Convoy, Ajaz star in the contracts list

Notably, South African-born cricketer Devon Convoy is not yet eligible for national selection until August this year. However, his recent form in domestic circuit fetched him the coveted contract. Spinner Ajaz Patel has been in sublime form ever since his Test debut in 2018. He has so far snapped up 22 wickets from eight Tests at 33.31.

Data Colin Munro, Jeet Raval miss out

Opener Colin Munro has been snubbed from the list. The southpaw scored 324 runs from 14 ODIs at 24.92, last year. Test opener Jeet Raval was also dropped, owing to his lean patch in Test cricket.

Information Central contracts list for 2020-21