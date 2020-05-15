A defiant Novak Djokovic has clear goals as far his tennis career is concerned. The Serbian stated he can win the most Grand Slams in men's history and also targeted becoming the longest-reigning world No. 1 by the time he hangs up his boots. The current world number one has 17 Slam titles under his belt. Here's what he said.

Tennis 2020 Djokovic sealed the Australian Open, before tennis was suspended

Djokovic won the Australian Open 2020, before tennis was brought to a halt in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 tennis calendar has been suspended until at least July 13. The French Open was postponed until Autumn, whereas, the Wimbledon 2020 event was scrapped for the first time since World War II by tournament chiefs back in April.

Favorite Djokovic is the favorite to surpass Federer and Nadal

Djokovic trails Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in terms of men's singles Grand Slams titles. The 39-year-old Federer has 20 Slam titles. Spaniard Rafael Nadal has 19 to his name and could equal Federer if the French Open goes ahead this year. Djokovic, who has 17 Slams, needs four more to surpass Federer. Since 2018, he has won five Grand Slams.

Goals Defiant Djokovic highlights his goals

"I'm always very confident in myself," he said in an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger on Fox. "I believe I can win the most Slams and break the record for longest No. 1. Those are definitely my clear goals." Djokovic was in sublime form before the novel coronavirus pandemic brought the circuit to a halt in early March.

Records Unique records held by Novak Djokovic

Djokovic holds the record for most Australian Open titles (8). He is the only men's player to have won three streaks of three-plus consecutive Slams. He has appeared in seven consecutive hard-court finals at the Slams, besides being in 16 hard-court finals. Djoker has the record for six ATP Masters title wins in a single season (2015).

Data Djokovic eyeing another massive record held by Federer