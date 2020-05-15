There are several Premier League players who can walk out of their respective clubs on July 1, once their contracts expire on June 30. The Premier League is targeting a return in June amid the coronavirus pandemic. The EPL confirmed that clubs can enter talks and agree extensions until 'the end of the season'. Here are players whose deals should be extended.

Pedro, Willian Chelsea should try and persuade Pedro and Willian

Senior Chelsea players Pedro and Willian are set to leave the club as free agents after not being able to agree upon an extension. If the 2019-20 season does resume prior to June 30, Chelsea should ask both these players to continue by extending a short-term deal. Their inputs in the season-ending run will be crucial. Chelsea need experience in the ranks.

David Silva David Silva likely to stay until end of season

According to a report in The Times, Manchester City legend David Silva will see out his contract at the Etihad until the season has ended. The 34-year-old's deal expires on June 30 and he is being eyed as a free agent by foreign clubs. However, Silva is determined to extend his contract and then seek a new pasture. MLS side Inter Miami are interested.

Jan Vertonghen Tottenham will want Vertonghen till the season ends

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen hinted he will leave the side when his contract expires. Jose Mourinho was keen for the player to stay, but suggested the defender's agent was playing hardball over a fresh contract. Vertonghen suggested he would like to play in Spain or Italy and stated there have been serious offers for him. However, Spurs will want him till the season ends.

Information Will Southampton keep Shane Long?