Team India is scheduled to feature in a four-Test series against Australia following the completion of ICC T20 World Cup.
Here is more.
Quote
India won't be able to play five Tests: Ganguly
"I don't think it will be possible for India to participate in five Tests. There will be limited-overs games and plus we have to consider the 14-day quarantine guidelines. All this will extend the tour," Ganguly told Mid-day.
Cricket Australia
Roberts hinted at the possibility of adding another Test
Both India and Australia have had a history of hosting four matches in a Test series.
However, Cricket Australia is committed to expand the series in order to recover the losses incurred due to coronavirus pandemic.
He also added the series could be played behind closed doors.
Kevin Roberts
The two boards have discussed the idea
The two cricket boards had indulged in talks regarding the prospect.
"We've discussed a shared desire to evolve to five-Test series between Australia and India in the future. It's something we've both committed to in principle in the future, the big question is whether or not we can bring that in before the next future tours cycle in 2023," he said.
Information
Australia will hope to stage the T20 World Cup
There have been several speculations about the impending T20 World Cup. While a number of bilateral series have been stalled until July, the possibility of staging the ICC tournament looks bleak. The threat of cancelation also looms over the Test series, owing to travel restrictions.