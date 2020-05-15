The United States Tennis Association (USTA) is pressing ahead with preparations to stage the US Open 2020 in New York this year but is "aggressively" drafting alternative plans for the tournament. New York has been the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. The US Open is set to held from August 31 to September 13. Here's more.

Multiple reports have suggested that USTA officials are mulling a possible switch of the tournament to either Indian Wells or Orlando in an effort to be safer from the coronavirus pandemic. However, USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier said in an email to AFP that the organization's sights remained firmly set on staging the Open at its regular venue and date.

"The USTA's goal is to hold the 2020 US Open in New York on its currently scheduled dates," Widmaier said. "We understand that there is a great deal of speculation regarding the USTA's planning for the 2020 US Open. We would like to clarify that while we are exploring every possibility around the US Open."

"Paramount with all our decisions regarding the US Open will be the health and safety of all those involved, in any capacity, with the tournament," Widmaier said. USTA officials are in constant contact with New York State and City agencies regarding coronavirus. Earlier, tennis was suspended until July 13 in wake of the coronavirus.

The Australian Open 2020 was played, before tennis was brought to a halt in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 tennis calendar has been suspended until at least July 13. The French Open was postponed until Autumn, whereas, the Wimbledon 2020 event was scrapped for the first time since World War II by tournament chiefs back in April.

