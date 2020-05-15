The summer transfer window has continued to gain popularity as top class players are constantly being linked with a move. Europe's domestic football leagues faced suspension in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. With several leagues eyeing a return behind closed doors, one is also awaiting the start of the transfer window. Here are the top five forwards being chased this summer.

Mauro Icardi Mauro Icardi holds interest of PSG, Juventus and Arsenal

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi was sent on loan to PSG last summer. Iacrdi amassed 20 goals in 31 matches across competitions. The player hasn't yet reached a permanent agreement with PSG, however, he is said to be wanted by the club. According to L'Equipe, PSG could offer Julian Draxler in exchange for the Argentine. He is also being eyed by Juventus and Arsenal.

Aubameyang Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to leave Arsenal

Reports have claimed Arsenal could be on their way to lose skipper and star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer. Talks of a new contract has stalled and Aubameyang's future at the club looks uncertain. The likes of Barcelona and Inter Milan are interested in the player. However, PSG have been linked with Auba as well. The Gabon international is hungry to win trophies.

Lautaro Martinez Barcelona step up Lautaro Martinez chase

Barca have stepped up in their pursuit of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. The financial impact of the coronavirus means Barcelona are unlikely to meet Martinez's £97m (€110m) buy-out clause. According to a report in Sky Sports, Martinez is keen to join the Spanish side and personal terms are not expected to be a problem. Nelson Semedo is being offered alongside mid-fielder Carles Alena.

Timo Werner Timo Werner linked with a move to Liverpool

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner is being eyed by several top European clubs, however, the German is believed to be wanting to join Liverpool and play under Jurgen Klopp. If Liverpool do decide to trigger his £52m release clause, Werner could arrive at Anfield and add serious depth. Chelsea are also monitoring Werner, whereas, Barca look interested especially if Martinez fails to arrive.

Antoine Griezmann Antoine Griezmann could join PSG this summer