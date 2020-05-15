Director of England cricket, Ashley Giles, announced that a pool of 30 players are being prepared for resumption of cricket. Starting Wednesday, the bowlers will commence their training with coaches in individual sessions. Meanwhile, the batsmen will enter the nets after two weeks. The ECB issued stern guidelines for players as the training is expected to resume in July. Here is more.

Quote Giles opens up on guidelines

"At one venue guys may train individually but with the same coach - a single coach for four or five bowlers [for example]. But with social distancing they shouldn't be close enough to pass anything on. It's essential we stick to these guidelines." said Giles.

Guidelines The primary guidelines for players

According to The Guardian, a "one skin per ball" policy will be followed during the sessions. The players will gather at one of the eleven county grounds at different intervals and undergo temperature checks, before training with a coach. The training shall be supervised by a physio. Also, the players will have to maintain a two-metre distance from the coach and other staff members.

Information Individual box of balls for players

The players will be given an individual box of balls. Only they must touch the box while training. The ball-centric guidelines relate to usage of saliva and body sweat (on the ball), which is still under review of International Cricket Council (ICC),

Other guidelines More guidelines for players, coaches

The coaches will be handed their own set of balls for throwdowns or use of bowling machine. They must wear a rubber glove on the spare hand. Furthermore, the batsmen have been told to kick or hit the ball back to the coach during the nets session. With no access of dressing room, the players will have to bring their own water bottles.

Return We could have the right conditions to play Tests: Giles