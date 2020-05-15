Former South African skipper Faf du Plessis feels lucky to have commenced his journey in the sport with Chennai Super Kings. In a Facebook Live chat with Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal, du Plessis lavished praise on CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The 35-year-old highlighted Dhoni's calm demeanour, terming him the best finisher in world cricket. Here is more.

Faf du Plessis revealed how Dhoni is against the idea of holding constant team meetings. "I used to think a captain must speak all the time in team meetings, but MS was completely different. He doesn't believe a lot in team meetings. He's a very instinctive captain," he said. He added, "He's got such a good cricket brain that he relies on."

"I'm lucky to have started my journey there at CSK because I have really learned a lot from a leadership point of view. I tried to learn as much as possible from Dhoni and Stephen Fleming because both are great captains," said du Plessis.

Dhoni has been away from competitive cricket since India's semi-final exit from the 2019 World Cup. He was dropped from the list of centrally contracted players by the BCCI. Besides, the 38-year-old was in sublime touch in the previous IPL edition, having scored 416 runs at 83.20. A CSK official recently asserted Dhoni will continue to play IPL for the next few seasons.

The South African batsman hailed Dhoni's propensity to remain calm in crunch situations. "He's (Dhoni) extremely calm. I haven't played with someone who is a better finisher than him. It's just remarkable to watch him from the side of the field," du Plessis stated. "If someone else tries to do it like him they won't be able to. He's just so unique."

