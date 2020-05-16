The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to use Wankhede Stadium as quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients in the city. BMC issued a letter to MCA, demanding the "immediate handover" of stadium. Acknowledging the letter, MCA secretary Sanjay Naik stated the association will duly cooperate with the authorities. Here is what the letter read.

Quote Emergency staff will use the premises

"The premises will be used for emergency staff of A ward and quarantining people who have come in contact with COVID-19 patients and are not symptomatic," the letter issued by Chanda R. Jadhav, assistant commissioner of A ward, read.

Instructions MCA waiting for further instructions

MCA secretary Sanjay Naik confirmed the association will cooperate with the authorities and is waiting for further instructions. "We are waiting for further instructions from the assistant commissioner," he said. The ground is unlikely to be used with pre-monsoon showers expected to turn up soon. However, indoor facilities such as press box, president's box and a few corporate boxes may be used.

Residents Residents fear for their safety

Since the stadium is located at a residential area in Marine Drive, the residents are bemused. They are being cautious, as far as the safety is concerned. "This is very worrying. We were afraid that it might come to this. But our lane is completely residential and the BMC and the government will have to ensure our safety," said a 50-year-old resident.

Information BMC has converted several gymkhanas into quarantine centres