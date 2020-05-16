FIFA's The Best awards ceremony, scheduled to be held in Milan on September 21, has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, world football's governing body confirmed. It is unclear if or when the ceremony will be rearranged, with a FIFA spokesperson saying that the consequences and different alternatives are being considered, as per AFP. .Here's more on the same.

COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic has wrecked a havoc, Europe worst affected

Major football leagues around the world had been suspended in wake of the COVID-19 crisis back in March. This impacted the 2019-20 season. The coronavirus has claimed 308,676 lives so far. The disease has caused a havoc in Europe with Spain, Russia, UK, Italy and France worst affected. In Italy, where the event was to be held, 31,610 deaths have been reported.

Messi Best FIFA Football Awards: Messi won in 2019

Megan Rapinoe Megan Rapinoe won the best women's player award

Celebrated women's footballer Megan Rapinoe beat fellow World Cup winner Alex Morgan and England's Lucy Bronze to the women's prize. Her USA national team coach Jill Ellis lifted the women's coaching award. The 34-year-old was joint-top goal-scorer with six goals at the women's World Cup and won the Golden Boot and Golden Ball for the best player in the coveted event.

FIFA FIFA's The Best awards canceled for 2020?