Tennis has been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and it looks like the 2020 season could be wiped out. The ATP and WTA Tours have been suspended further because of the COVID-19 crisis. Earlier, the 2020 tennis calendar had been suspended until at least July 13. However, now there is further uncertainty regarding a resumption of the sport. Here's more.

Events Upcoming ATP and WTA events have been canceled

The decision was made in close collaboration with Tour members. It means ATP events in Hamburg, Bastad, Newport, Los Cabos, Gstaad, Umag, Atlanta and Kitzbühel will not take place as scheduled. Meanwhile, WTA events in Bastad, Bucharest, Lausanne and Jurmala have been called off, with similar events in Palermo and Karlsruhe set to follow.

Tennis We continue to assess all of our options: ATP

"Just like tennis fans, players and tournament hosts all over the world, we share in the disappointment the tour continues to be affected in this way," said ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi. "We continue to assess all of our options in an effort to resume the tour as soon as it is safe to do so, including the feasibility of rescheduling events later on."

2020 US Open USTA drafting alternative venue plans for US Open

Meanwhile, The United States Tennis Association (USTA) is pressing ahead with preparations to stage the US Open 2020 in New York this year but is "aggressively" drafting alternative plans for the tournament. New York has been the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. The US Open is set to held from August 31 to September 13.

Possibility We are exploring every possibility around the US Open: Widmaier

"The USTA's goal is to hold the 2020 US Open in New York on its currently scheduled dates," Widmaier said. "We understand that there is a great deal of speculation regarding the USTA's planning for the 2020 US Open. We would like to clarify that while we are exploring every possibility around the US Open."

Information Australian Open 2021 is also under threat