Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen voiced his opinion on the 'Kohli vs Smith' debate. In an Instagram live session with former Zimbabwe seamer Pommie Mbangwa, Pietersen lauded the Indian skipper for emerging as a match-winner. He went on to add that Australian batsman Steve Smith is reeling behind in the race. Pietersen also highlighted Kohli's propensity to pull off run-chases.

Quote 'Smith doesn't come close to Kohli'

"Kohli, hands down is a freakshow. His record chasing, winning games for India with the amount of pressure he consistently lives under, Smith doesn't even come close," said Pietersen.

Numbers A look at records of Kohli and Smith

Steve Smith has racked up 7,227 runs from 73 Tests at 62.84. He also owns 26 tons in the format. However, Kohli has aggregated 7,240 Test runs from 86 matches, including 27 centuries. He is the only player is world cricket to average over 50 across all three formats. The Indian captain has also slammed most number of international centuries (70) among active players.

Comparison Pietersen underlines Kohli's numbers in run-chases

Amid comparison between Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Pietersen picked the latter. "Again Virat because of his chasing numbers. His chasing numbers are frightening. He averages 80 in chases, all his one-day hundreds come when chasing," he said. He added, "He consistently wins games of cricket for India. He just keeps on turning the numbers, chasing, chasing, chasing."

