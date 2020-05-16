The summer transfer window has continued to gain popularity as top class players are constantly being linked with a move. Europe's domestic football leagues faced suspension in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. With several leagues eyeing a return behind closed doors, one is also awaiting the start of the transfer window. Here are the top five mid-fielders being chased this summer.

Paul Pogba Paul Pogba is keen to switch pastures

Everybody knows the ambition of Paul Pogba, who is keen to make a move to Real Madrid in the summer. He wanted an exit last year, however, Manchester United kept hold of him. Pogba has another year left on his contract. According to the Express, Real are set to make a cut-price £70m offer for the mid-fielder this summer. Meanwhile, Juventus are also interested.

Kai Havertz Kai Havertz is being chased by Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are said to be leading the race for Bayer Leverkusen mid-fielder Kai Havertz. Havertz enjoyed a sensational breakout campaign in 2018-19, scoring 20 goals and registering seven assists across competitions. This season, the player registered six goals and five assists so far in the Bundesliga. Bayern want him in their re-build phase, besides Chelsea are also interested in the player.

Thomas Partey Atletico's Thomas Partey wants to join the Gunners

Atletico Madrid mid-fielder Thomas Partey has already held talks with Arsenal. His father has claimed that the deal will depend on what the Spanish club is demanding. Holding mid-fielder Partey is believed to be carrying a £50m price tag. It has been reported that the Gunners would be willing to offer forward Alexandre Lacazette in a bid to get the deal done.

Jack Grealish Manchester United want Aston Villa mid-fielder Jack Grealish

According to a report in Sky Sports, Manchester United are interested in signing Aston Villa mid-fielder Jack Grealish. However, Grealish has a £70m price tag on his head. The player impressed in 2019-20 with nine goals and eight assists in the league. United need to sell certain players and raise funds to land the player. He could bolster United's mid-field further and add dimension.

Sandro Tonali 19-year-old Sandro Tonali could be a positive signing for City