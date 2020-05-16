The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Dhumal revealed the board is open for India's upcoming Sri Lanka tour. Dhumal said lockdown relaxations and travel restrictions could decide the tour's fate amid COVID-19 outburst. India are scheduled to tour Sri Lanka for six limited-overs internationals (three ODIs and T20Is) in July this year. Here is more.

Offer SLC wrote to BCCI regarding the tour

Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) had expressed interest in hosting India for a limited-overs series. "Sri Lanka Cricket has sent an e-mail to their counterparts at BCCI requesting the possibility of resuming bilateral cricket later in July," the report said. The letter also said that Indian players will have to follow stern quarantine rules, while the series will be played behind closed doors.

Quote It will depend on government directives: Arun Dhumal

"It all depends on government directives pertaining to lockdown relaxations and travel restrictions. We are open to travel if it doesn't compromise safety and health of our boys," said Arun Dhumal.

Sri Lanka Sri Lanka will be hoping to stage the series

The cancelation of series will further dent the plight of Sri Lankan cricket board, which is already under hot water. In March, England's Test tour of Sri Lanka was also called-off, owing to coronavirus pandemic. "If the BCCI is saying they are ready to tour, that's just smokescreen. They are telling Sri Lanka, we are willing to honor bilateral commitments," a source said.

