The FA Cup is an annual knockout football competition in men's domestic English football. The FA Cup was first played in 1871-72 season and is the oldest national football competition in the world. Arsenal hold the record for most FA Cup wins (13). Over the years we have had some nail-biting FA Cup finals. Here we pick out the greatest finals of all-time.

Arsenal 3-2 Hull Arsenal trump Hull City in 2014

Hull City were the underdogs going into the showpiece against Arsenal but found themselves 2-0 ahead after just eight minutes. Defenders James Chester and Curtis Davies gave Hull a dream start. Santi Cazorla responded with a stunning free-kick eight minutes later but Arsenal struggled to break Hull. Laurent Koscielny equalized with 20 minutes to play. At extra-time, mid-fielder Aaron Ramsey scored the winning goal.

2006 final Liverpool overcome West Ham in a classic

Liverpool found themselves 2-0 down to West Ham after just 30 minutes. Rafael Benitez's side dragged it back to 2-2 through Djibril Cisse and Steven Gerrard. Paul Konchesky put the Hammers back in front on 64 minutes. West Ham were on top, before Gerrard's last-minute equalizer from distance, took the game to extra-time. The match reached penalties and Liverpool kept their composure (3-1).

1981 final Tottenham pip Manchester City 3-2 in 1981

In 1981, the first leg between Tottenham and Manchester City ended 1-1 so they went to a replay. Spurs took the lead, only for City to score twice and breathe easy. With 20 minutes to go Garth Crooks scored the equalizer for Tottenham. Spurs' Ricardo Villa scored one of the best FA Cup goals after beating four City players to score past Joe Corrigan.

1953 final Blackpool seal an entertaining 4-3 win against Bolton