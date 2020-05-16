Fast bowling is a meticulous, yet pervasive art in the longest format of the game. A couple of wise fast bowlers could easily decimate the batting line-up to get on top. Over the years, there have been several bowling pairs who complemented each other from opposite ends. We take a look at the best fast bowling pairs to have emerged in Test cricket.

#1 Anderson and Broad - 883 wickets

England's Test team has been studded with two craftsmen of fast bowling, for years. Both James Anderson and Stuart Broad are now confined to Test cricket, however, the record speaks volumes about their stature. The duo shares 883 wickets from 116 Tests at a phenomenal average of 26.85. Anderson (584) is England's highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, followed by Stuart Broad (485).

#2 Ambrose and Walsh - 762 wickets

Before the turn of the century, Test cricket was supremely ruled by the ferocious Caribbean fast bowlers. Courtney Walsh and Curtly Ambrose ruled the roost in 1990s, having dismantled every opposition. The famous West Indian bowling pair snapped up 762 wickets together at 22.67. Both Walsh and Ambrose are the top two wicket-takers for West Indies with 519 and 405 scalps respectively.

#3 Akram and Waqar - 559 wickets

Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis are deemed the greatest exponents of fast bowling. While Akram stands out in the list of left-arm seamers, the latter was famous for sending in searing yorkers. Pakistan's famous fast bowling pair has together scalped 559 wickets from 61 Tests at 22.12. The duo tops the wickets tally for Pakistan individually as well (Akram - 414, Waqar - 373.

#4 Pollock and Kallis - 547 wickets