West Indian opener Chris Gayle was not sanctioned for his severe remarks on former batsman Ramnaresh Sarwan. The Caribbean Premier League Tournament Committee (CTC) said in a media release that it was satisfied with Gayle's statement after he assured that he will act in a healthy manner. However, Gayle asserted he still stands by the comments. Here is more.

Statement Gayle revealed his intention behind the video

In a recent statement, Gayle admitted that his words could have disrupted the tournament and Cricket West Indies. The 40-year-old also clarified the reason for making the video. "I made these videos with one single intention - to explain to the fans in Jamaica the reasons behind what has now become my second departure from Tallawahs franchise," he said.

Quote 'I stand by my comments', says Gayle

"I stand by my comments in those videos. My words were spoken from the heart. Having said that, I must be honest and say that I now realize how portions of my comments may be viewed as being damaging to Cricket West Indies," he added.

Matter Gayle had targeted Sarwan for his ouster

Gayle had earlier blamed his team-mate Ramnaresh Sarwan for his ouster from the CPL franchise Jamaica Tallawahs. In a three-part video released on YouTube, Gayle stated that he was undermined by several players and staff, targeting Sarwan. Gayle explained how Sarwan imposed restrictions on players during his stint. "You are worse than the coronavirus right now," Gayle had said.

Comments I didn't intend to damage the CPL: Chris Gayle

The southpaw added he did not intend to damage the CPL. "It was never my intention to damage the T20 Tournament, as playing in the CPL has guaranteed an opportunity for the past 7 years to play in front of the great fans of the Caribbean," Gayle said. He added, "This is a privilege which I genuinely appreciate and have never taken for granted."

Information Gayle's contract with Tallawahs ended prematurely