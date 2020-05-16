The Bundesliga season went on to resume behind closed doors on Saturday. The season was suspended back in March in relation to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it became the first European domestic competition to start amid the COVID-19 crisis. Five matches had early kick-offs, with the focus being mainly on the Revierderby, featuring Borussia Dortmund and Schalke. Here are the records broken.

Dortmund vs Schalke How did the Revierderby pan out?

Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt created a bit of magic in mid-field and the former found Erling Braut Håland in the middle. The Belgian delivered the perfect ball across for Haland to make it 1-0. And just before half-time, Raphael Guerreiro made it 2-0 with a ferocious strike. After the break, Hazard made it 3-0. Guerriero scored another in the 63rd minute.

Dortmund Dortmund smash these impressive feats after derby win

This was Dortmund's 34th Bundesliga win in the Revierderby. Dortmund also notched their first Bundesliga win at home against Schalke after three matches. The Yellow and Black sealed their 16th league victory this season. Dortmund became the second team after Bayern Munich (73) to register 70-plus goals this season (72). Dortmund, who are second in the Bundesliga table, have 54 points from 26 matches.

Haland Haland registers 10th goal in the Bundesliga this season

Haland, who made his ninth Bundesliga appearance for Dortmund, registered his 10th goal. He became the 12th player in Bundesliga and third from his club to score 10-plus goals this season. After scoring in his first appearance in the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and the UEFA Champions League, Haland also scored on his debut in the Revierderby.

Haland on fire!

Bundesliga debut ⚽️⚽️⚽️

Pokal debut ⚽️

Champions League debut ⚽️⚽️

Revierderby debut ⚽️



Information Here are the match results

Match results: Dortmund 4-0 Schalke, Augsburg 1-2 Wolfsburg, Dusseldorf 0-0 SC Paderborn, Hoffenheim 0-3 Hertha Berlin, RB Leipzig 1-1 SC Freiburg.

A special feat for Burki

Congratulations to Roman Bürki on reaching 200 BVB appearances!



Data Other crucial feats in the Dortmund vs Schalke match