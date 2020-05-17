The Bundesliga season resumed on Saturday and we had six matches being played behind closed doors. The league which was suspended in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, followed strict rules as laid out earlier by authorities. However, Hertha Berlin's players celebrated their goals and didn't follow he league's recommendations to avoid group celebrations. Yet, the German Football League (DFL) will take no action.

Hertha players Hertha Berlin players hug and kiss while celebrating goals

Hertha Berlin earned a crucial 3-0 away win against Hoffenheim. The victory pushed them out of the relegation zone. The players did not observe the social distancing instructions after each of their three goals. They hugged and kissed in joy. But despite their disregard for protocol, the Hertha players will escape without sanctions, the DFL confirmed on Saturday evening.

Reports German League had worked out a detailed 51-page report

According to a report in ESPN, the German League had worked out a detailed 51-page medical and organizational report on how to bring back football. In another separate report, not made public, it also passed on advice to teams with more details that were not legally binding. Sources said last week that referees would not caution players if they attempted to celebrate without distancing.

Quote No sanctions for Hertha Berlin players

The DFL said it had only offered guidelines on how goals should be celebrated. "For celebrations, only advice has been given and therefore there can be no sanctions," a DFL spokesman said.

Reaction 'I'm glad that the team had reason to cheer today'

Belgian defender Dedryck Boyata kissed team-mate Marko Grujic on the cheek after Hertha Berlin's first goal. "The fact is that this is part of football," coach Bruno Labbadia said. "We've been tested so many times that we can allow it. If you can't celebrate anymore, the whole thing breaks down. I'm just glad that the team had reason to cheer today."

Information Here are Saturday's match results