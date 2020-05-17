Pakistan are all set to tour England in July for playing three Tests and as many T20 Internationals. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) gave green signal to England through a virtual meeting on Friday. PCB CEO Wasim Khan revealed the cricket boards have agreed for the tour, wherein the teams will play in a bio-secure environment. Here is more.

"We had a very detailed and comprehensive discussion with the ECB on Friday regarding the tour and PCB has now agreed in principle to send our cricket team to England in July," Wasim said.

During the discussion, it was agreed the two teams will play the matches behind closed doors. PCB clarified that the living arrangement for players and staff members should be there inside the ground. Notably, 25 players will travel to England on four chartered flights respectively, in the first week of July. The will players have to complete their quarantine periods.

The agreement could rekindle ECB's quest to restore cricket in England. At the moment, England's home Test series against West Indies also looks uncertain. Meanwhile, England Cricket Director Ashley Giles has already announced player guidelines for resumption of cricket in the country.

Wasim said he will brief the two captains, Azhar Ali (Test) and Babar Azam (ODI, T20I), on the impending tour. The other players will also be guided duly. He added that no player will be forced to tour England, against their will. "If a player doesn't want to go, we will accept their decision and take no disciplinary action," Khan said .

