Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he needs "more guarantees" before the green light can finally be given for the resumption of Serie A after a two-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. Clubs have already suggested June 13 as a date for the league to restart while group training will get under way on Monday. Here's more.

Guarantees We don't have those (guarantees) at this moment: Conte

Conte said they do not have the guarantees at this moment and he hopes the same can be achieved soon. "Before starting the season, we need a few more guarantees and, speaking to Minister for Sport Vincenzo Spadafora, we don't have those at this moment," Conte told a televised news conference. "I hope they can be achieved as soon as possible."

Difficulties The first major concern bothering Serie A

A major concern is the logistical difficulties for clubs to try and organize a two-week group training period from Monday. Players would theoretically have to train together, eat and sleep at the training center or a hotel entirely available to the team to avoid any risk of contagion. However, several clubs do not have these facilities.

Situation Situation to be evaluated for the season's completion

Last month, a statement issued by Italian Prime Minister Conte stated that players would be able to train individually from May 4 and in groups from May 18. According to him, the season could be completed after evaluating the situation. He added that utmost safety measures for players will be ensured by the government if the season continues following the pandemic.

Information Second issue relates to quarantine measures

The second concern is regarding the government insistence on quarantine for the entire team and staff, in the event of a positive test. Italian clubs favor the German model, where only the infected person is quarantined.

Football leagues The latest scenarios surrounding football leagues in Europe

The Bundesliga resumed on Saturday behind closed doors, with Dortmund hammering Schalke at home. La Liga is targeting a mid-June return behind closed doors. Players are set for group training from Monday onwards. Premier League is targeting a season resumption next month. Earlier, the Dutch Eredivisie season was declared void. Meanwhile, PSG were handed Ligue 1 honor after the season was ended prematurely.

