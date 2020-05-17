The summer transfer window has continued to gain popularity as top class players are constantly being linked with a move. Europe's domestic football leagues faced suspension in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. With several leagues eyeing a return behind closed doors, one is also awaiting the start of the transfer window. Here are the top five defenders being chased this summer.

Thomas Meunier Spurs said to be leading the race for Thomas Meunier

According to a report in Le Parisian, Tottenham are said to be leading the chase for Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier. The 28-year-old is set to be a free agent this summer having failed to reach an agreement with PSG over a contract extension. Mourinho could use his experience and look to be more secure defensively. Besides the London club, Juventus are also interested.

Diego Carlos Sevilla's Diego Carlos is being monitored by Liverpool

Liverpool could lose central defender Dejan Lovren and need a player to replace him. The Reds are reportedly eyeing a move for Sevilla's Deigo Carlos. The 27-year-old has impressed in his 31 appearances in all competitions this season, helping his team to third in La Liga. As per Spanish publication Sport, Klopp sees the Brazilian as the ideal defensive partner for Virgil van Dijk.

Nelson Semedo Man City one of several clubs chasing Barcelona's Nelson Semedo

A lot was expected from Joao Cancelo when he arrived at Man City from Juventus for a staggering £58.5m last summer. However, City aren't convinced with him and are among a host of top clubs chasing Barcelona's Nelson Semedo. The likes of that Inter, Paris Saint Germain, Atletico Madrid and City are all keen. City could tempt Barca by offering Cancelo in return.

Kalidou Koulibaly Barca could replace Samuel Umtiti with Kalidou Koulibaly

Samuel Umtiti hasn't quite delivered for Barcelona due to injuries over the last two seasons. With an exit on the cards, Barca need someone to replace the defender. According to reports, the Spanish champions have set their sights on Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly. Barca, who need funds, could use Umtiti and Junior Firpo to tempt Napoli in selling their prized asset.

Mohammed Salisu Atletico interested in defender Mohammed Salisu