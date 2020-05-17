Competitive cricket is all set to resume in Australia for the first time since coronavirus pandemic caused disruption. The Darwin and District Cricket Competition will begin on June 6 with a T20 tournament. According to a report on cricket.com.au, all the clubs will be required to submit a safety plan assessment ahead of the competition. Here is more.

The clubs will have to complete a COVID-19 safety plan assessment and submit it before competing. Meanwhile, the players will be barred from using saliva or sweat to shine the ball during the match. The Darwin Cricket Management (DCM) group is exploring options so that players could safely shine the ball. A wax applicator could be introduced, that will be supervised by the umpires.

"The ICC is working really closely with all the cricket bodies around the world in terms of finding new ways. We're confident we will have clear guidelines from CA with what is and isn't going to be allowed," DCM chair Lachlan Baird told ABC Grandstand.

The Darwin & District Cricket Competition season will commence with a T20 tournament in June, before moving to the One-Day season. The grand finale has been scheduled on September 19.

Baird asserted the use of wax applicator will be considered. "Some consideration is now being given to whether things like that wax applicator will become part of cricket's new normal," he said. "And whether it will move way from the ball being shined a dark mysterious art that happens in the outfield to a more formalised process that happens with the umpires being involved."

