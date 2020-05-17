The League Cup is also known as the EFL Cup or the Carabao Cup is an annual knockout football competition in men's domestic English football. The tournament was first held in 1960-61. Liverpool have won the most titles (8). Over the years we have had some nail-biting League Cup finals. Here we pick out the greatest finals of all-time.

2008 final Tottenham stun Chelsea in 2008

Tottenham, who were struggling in the Premier League under Juande Ramos, fell behind to a superbly placed Didier Drogba free-kick at Wembley. However, the side managed to fight back in the second half with a Dimitar Berbatov penalty. The match headed to extra-time and Jonathan Woodgate's scrappy winner early in the half, gave Spurs only their second trophy in 17 years.

2001 final Liverpool edge past Birmingham via penalty shootout

The 2001 final saw Liverpool earn their first trophy in six years. Trevor Francis's second-tier Birmingham put up a valiant fight after Liverpool went ahead through Robbie Fowler's thumping half-volley on the half-hour mark. Darren Purse's injury-time penalty equalizer saw Birmingham force an extra-time. A goalless extra-time were to be settled via penalties. Liverpool kept their composure and sealed the shootout 5-4.

2011 Birmingham break Arsenal hearts in 2011

Relegation-threatened Birmingham proved to be difficult for Arsenal as they won a major trophy since 1963. Nikola Zigic put Birmingham City ahead before Robin van Persie's volleyed leveller. As Arsenal pressed, a string of fine Ben Foster saves kept Birmingham in the match. A harmless long ball was heading safely back to Wojciech Szczesny, until Laurent Koscielny's interjection gifted it to Obafemi Martins.

2017 final Zlatan Ibrahimovic special helps Manchester United overcome Southampton