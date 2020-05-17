Mike Hesson, Royal Challengers Bangalore's director of cricket operations, is still hopeful of the Indian Premier League (IPL) taking place this year despite the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, the IPL 13 season was indefinitely postponed by the BCCI amid the COVID-19 crisis. The league was originally supposed to take place between March 29 to May 24. Here's more.

RCB I can assure you that RCB will be ready: Hesson

The former New Zealand coach said that they are still hopeful of the cash-rich tournament taking place and assured RCB will be ready. "We're still really hopeful that things will evolve and there will be an IPL this year and if it happens, then I can assure you that RCB will be ready," an optimistic Hesson said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

Hesson Quite rightfully, everything has been put on hold: Hesson

Hesson feels everything was rightly put on hold in view of the unprecedented crisis. "We were obviously a week away from coming into camp, like everybody else, feeling well advanced in terms of our planning." "Quite rightfully, everything has been put on hold and everybody is going about their work. There are other priorities at the moment that people are focusing on," he said.

IPL 2020 BCCI could lose Rs. 4,000 crore if IPL gets canceled

Earlier, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Treasurer Arun Dhumal revealed the board could incur huge losses if the IPL gets called-off. According to him, the losses may amount to nearly Rs. 4,000 crore. He also added the cricket board will come up with several plans to recover the losses, in future.

Offer IPL 2020: UAE offer to host the tournament

Recently, the Emirates Cricket Board offered to host the 13th edition of tournament in UAE. The proposal comes after Sri Lanka Cricket Board expressed interest in hosting India's cash-rich league. Reportedly, SLC had written to BCCI, showing desire to hold the IPL. Meanwhile, India staged the first half of 2014 IPL in UAE as the dates clashed with general elections.

Information IPL can be held if World T20 gets postponed