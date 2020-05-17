Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman described the incident from 2019 World Cup, when Indian legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni missed a chance to stump him. Speaking in a Facebook Live session, he opened up on how the former Indian skipper outfoxed him in the World T20 2016. Rahman also lavished praise on Dhoni for his ability to clear the fence. Here is more.

Quote 'Not today', Rahman told Dhoni after he missed the chance

"Dhoni had stumped me during the T20 World Cup in Bangalore. He had a stumping chance in last year's World Cup in England as well. This time, I slid back into the crease before him and told him, "Not today!" Rahman said.

Incident How Dhoni missed the stumping chance

In Bangladesh's World Cup (2019) fixture against India, Sabbir Rahman stepped out to hit a delivery off wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Although the former was beaten all ends up, Dhoni couldn't collect the ball. This allowed Rahman to get back into the crease. He also reminisced the World T20 fixture wherein he was stumped by Dhoni. Team India clinched the final-ball thriller by one run.

MS Dhoni Rahman asked Dhoni about his bat

Rahman also sought the mystery behind the heavy bat of MS Dhoni. He added that Dhoni advised him to be confident about his game. "I asked him what the secret of his bat was. Why whatever he hits goes for sixes, when we have to struggle to clear the fence. He had said it was all about confidence," Rahman said.

Quote When Rahman wanted to take Dhoni's bat

"I had asked him to give his bat to me for the India match. Dhoni had said he could give me his bat but that I could not use it in the match against India. I could play against other teams with it," he concluded.

