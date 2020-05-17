Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi's recent remarks on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were deemed outrageous in India. Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh hit back at the 40-year-old for his controversial statement. A video has emerged on social media which shows how Afridi is criticizing PM Narendra Modi, while addressing a huge crowd in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Here is more.

Shahid Afridi Afridi takes a dig at PM Modi

The former Pakistani cricketer was seen denouncing Modi in the video. "I am delighted to be in your village. I was planning to visit you all from a long time. The world is currently infected by a big disease. But the bigger disease is in Modi's mind. Modi deployed 7 lakh soldiers in Kashmir, same as the total strength of Pakistani forces," he said.

Twitter Post Here is the video of Shahid Afridi

This is why Harbhajan Singh is unhappy.



Shahid Afridi "We even brought down their 'choozay' from the air, gave them tea and then sent them back to their country with respect" pic.twitter.com/QnMiE6ISAf — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 17, 2020

Harbhajan Singh Harbhajan Singh lashed out at Afridi

Last month, Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh donated funds for a foundation, operated by Afridi. The duo, who backed Afridi's foundation, later received flak on social media following the donation. "One person asks me to make an appeal for the sake of humanity, and I did my bit. That was it. I have no relation with Afridi from here on," Harbhajan said.

Quote 'Afridi should stay in his limits', says Harbhajan

"Afridi is talking ill about our country. All I have to say is we have nothing to do with Shahid Afridi. He has no right to speak ill against our country and he should stay in his country and limits," added Harbhajan.

Gautam Gambhir Gambhir expressed discontentment on Twitter

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir was also unhappy with Afridi's statements. Gambhir has also given befitting response to the latter in past. "Pakistan has 7 lakh force backed by 20 crore people says 16-year-old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 years. Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl," Gambhir tweeted.

Twitter Post Here is what Gambhir wrote on Twitter