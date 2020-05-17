Last updated on May 17 2020, 07:32 pm
Written byParth Dhall ·
Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi's recent remarks on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were deemed outrageous in India.
Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh hit back at the 40-year-old for his controversial statement.
A video has emerged on social media which shows how Afridi is criticizing PM Narendra Modi, while addressing a huge crowd in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.
Here is more.
The former Pakistani cricketer was seen denouncing Modi in the video.
"I am delighted to be in your village. I was planning to visit you all from a long time. The world is currently infected by a big disease. But the bigger disease is in Modi's mind. Modi deployed 7 lakh soldiers in Kashmir, same as the total strength of Pakistani forces," he said.
This is why Harbhajan Singh is unhappy.— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 17, 2020
Shahid Afridi "We even brought down their 'choozay' from the air, gave them tea and then sent them back to their country with respect" pic.twitter.com/QnMiE6ISAf
Last month, Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh donated funds for a foundation, operated by Afridi.
The duo, who backed Afridi's foundation, later received flak on social media following the donation.
"One person asks me to make an appeal for the sake of humanity, and I did my bit. That was it. I have no relation with Afridi from here on," Harbhajan said.
"Afridi is talking ill about our country. All I have to say is we have nothing to do with Shahid Afridi. He has no right to speak ill against our country and he should stay in his country and limits," added Harbhajan.
Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir was also unhappy with Afridi's statements.
Gambhir has also given befitting response to the latter in past.
"Pakistan has 7 lakh force backed by 20 crore people says 16-year-old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 years. Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl," Gambhir tweeted.
Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs. Jokers like Afridi, Imran Bajwa can spew venom against India PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won't get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh?— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 17, 2020
