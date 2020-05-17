Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh believes the Indian squad lacked experience in the 2019 World Cup. In an Instagram Live session with former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, Yuvraj stated the plans of Indian team management were not upto the mark, going into the tournament. The southpaw also backed Rishabh Pant, stating he still needs experience to perform at the big stage. Here is more.

Comparison Yuvraj compared the two formats (ODIs and T20Is)

Yuvraj asserted the ball game is different in the two limited-overs formats. "When you play IPL for 20 overs, you have the authority of playing big shots anytime. But in the 50-over matches, you cannot smash every ball," he said. He added, "I am just saying your mindset is different when you have the experience of playing 50-over matches."

Quote India required experience to play the World Cup, feels Yuvraj

"You need experience when you play the World Cup. We did not plan well for the 2019 World Cup. Rishabh Pant was just playing his fifth match. I know everyone was pissed at him, but he was just playing his fifth match," said Yuvraj.

CWC 2019 New Zealand defeated India in the semi-final

Team India's unbeaten run in the 2019 World Cup ended with an unprecedented semi-final defeat to New Zealand. The Virat Kohli-led India failed to chase a nominal 240-run target as the batsmen decimated in front of Kiwi seamers. Rishabh Pant was severely critisized for his poor shot selection in the run-chase. However, India topped the points table with seven wins and a solitary defeat.

Rishabh Pant Yuvraj supports the young Rishabh Pant