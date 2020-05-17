The Bundesliga season went on to resume behind closed doors on Saturday. The season was suspended back in March in relation to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it became the first European domestic competition to start amid the COVID-19 crisis. After six matches were played on Saturday, two more games took place today. Leaders Bayern Munich overcame Union Berlin. Here are the records broken.

Berlin 0-2 Bayern How did the match pan out?

Union Berlin got off to a strong start and looked sharp with the balls into the channels. Thomas Muller thought he put Bayern ahead in the 18th minute, however, the goal was referred to VAR, who disallowed the same for off-side. Berlin conceded a penalty in the 39th minute and Robert Lewandowski converted from the spot. Benjamin Pavard scored the second for Bayern.

Lewandowski Lewandowski smashes these records

Lewandowski became the first player in Europe's top five leagues to register 40 goals this season across competitions. The senior Polish striker netted his 26th goal in the Bundesliga this season. Lewandowski is only behind Lazio's Ciro Immobile in terms of most goals scored in Europe's top five domestic leagues. Immobile has 27 goals in the Serie A.

Lewandowski goals Lewandowski races to 228 Bundesliga goals

Lewandowski achieved a special feat of registering 40-plus goals for the club in five successive seasons. Lewandowski's tally since 2015-16 season reads: 42, 43, 41, 40 and 40. He now has 231 career goals for Bayern in 276 matches. He also has 228 Bundesliga goals (154 for Bayern and 74 for Dortmund).

Matches Bayern race to 58 points, Mainz hold Koln 2-2

Bayern now has 58 points from 26 matches this season. They have got back a four-point lead over Dortmund. Bayern have also extended their tally to 75 goals this season in the Bundesliga. This was their 18th victory of the season. Meanwhile, FC Koln and FSV Mainz played out a 2-2 draw earlier today. Koln are 10th, whereas, Mainz stay on 15th place.

