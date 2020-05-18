The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has put on hold the plans to commence skill-based training camps for the centrally contracted players. The decision comes after the extension of nationwide lockdown by the BJP-led government. Notably, as per the new guidelines issued about this phase of lockdown on Sunday, sports complexes and stadiums can reopen without spectators.

Quote BCCI will wait before organizing training camp: Arun Dhumal

"Taking into the account the restrictions on air travel and movement of people till May 31, the BCCI will wait further before organizing a skill-based training camp for its contracted players," BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal said in a press release.

Safety Safety of players and support staff paramount

Dhumal said the safety of players and staff is of utmost importance and will not be compromised. He also added that BCCI will not rush into any decision. "The board reiterates the safety and well-being of its athletes and support staff is paramount and will not rush into any decision that can hamper India's efforts in containing the spread of the virus," he said.

Plan BCCI may give nod to commence individual training

Dhumal revealed that BCCI may outline the guidelines along with State Cricket Associations to begin individual training. The training could commence at individual level amid lockdown. "In the meantime, the BCCI will study guidelines at the state level and will work in sync with State Cricket Associations to chalk out a programme for skill-based training at a local level," the release stated.

Information Players will look to resume individual training