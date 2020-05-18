Batting legend Rahul Dravid believes the nationwide lockdown has given a breathing space to athletes. In the same light, Dravid feels that the athletes should grab the opportunity by using the break in a healthy manner. Speaking alongside Olympic shooter Abhinav Bindra and badminton legend Prakash Padukone in a Facebook session, Dravid asserted the break can extend the careers by a couple of years.

Quote See the lockdown as an opportunity: Rahul Dravid

"I have been telling a lot of the cricketers to see it as an opportunity to rest the body, rest the mind, you will never get that opportunity, never get that chance," Dravid said on Sunday.

Career Players could elongate careers, feels Dravid

Dravid feels the athletes could easily elongate their careers by making good use of the break. "Think about it. If you use these two months well, three months well, you could elongate your career by two or three years at the back end," he said. He added, "You might not have if you didn't have this kind of break."

Break Dravid doesn't see the break as disruptive

A number of marquee sporting events have been stalled, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, the BCCI postponed the Indian Premier League indefinitely last month. However, Dravid said he has no qualms about the break. "Personally, I don't see that as a huge problem. I don't think that once elite sportspersons get on the field, they will not have a problem," stated Dravid.

Fitness Athletes should be given time to regain fitness

According to Dravid, the players should be given ample time to regain fitness following the pandemic. "Regaining match fitness, game fitness, I think that will take a little bit of time before people can confidently trust themselves and go all out. That needs to be factored in, to give athletes enough time to be able to regain match fitness," Dravid said.

Quote Try to make the most of challenging times: Dravid