Indian pace spearhead Ishant Sharma heaped praise on Ricky Ponting, terming him the best coach he has worked with. In an Instagram Live chat, the 31-year-old admitted how a conversation with Ponting helped him stage his IPL comeback. Ishant also opened up on the International Cricket Council's bid to allow legalized ball-tampering, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Here is more.

Ricky Ponting How Ponting instilled belief in Ishant Sharma

Hailing the former Australian skipper, Ishant revealed an anecdote from the Delhi Capitals camp. "He is the best coach I've ever met. I was very nervous when I was making a return to the IPL last season. I was almost feeling like a debutant walking into the camp the first day, but he gave me a lot of confidence," said Ishant.

Quote The conversation with Ponting helped Ishant

"He just told me, 'You are a senior player and you should help the youngsters. Just don't worry about anything - you are my first choice'. And I think that bit of conversation really helped me," added Ishant.

Australia tour Ishant grabbed eyeballs in the 2008 Australian tour

The wiry pacer made headlines for disarraying Ricky Ponting during India's 2008 tour Down Under. Ishant gave the latter a run for the money in the Perth Test. "People still talk and ask me about the Perth Test, and the spell I bowled to him. Later that year when Australia visited India too, I was in great form," Ishant reiterated.

Ishant 2.0 Ishant Sharma has scaled new heights since 2018

Ishant Sharma is presently India's mainstay fast bowler in the Test bowling attack. His bowling graph soared following his return from injury (in 2017). Notably, from his debut to 2017, Ishant scalped 226 wickets from 79 Tests at 36.55. However, his average improved to 19.14 in the period between 2018 and 2020. Since 2018, the Indian seamer has claimed 71 scalps from 18 Tests.

Rule Ishant's take on restricting the use of saliva

Ishant voiced his opinion on the idea of legalizing ball-tampering. "The ball may not shine as per your liking if you are not allowed to use saliva, or you may have to fetch the ball yourself during nets. There is no option besides getting used to it. I feel it's important to stay in the present and not look too far ahead," he said.

Information ICC is considering to legalize ball-tampering