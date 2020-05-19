-
The International Cricket Council (ICC) committee has recommended restricting the use of saliva on the ball in order to safeguard players' health.
In a conference call, the members of Anil Kumble-led ICC panel unanimously agreed that traditional method of shining the ball must be barred.
However, the committee has not prohibited the use of body sweat.
Here is more.
-
Recommendations
Recommendations of ICC committee
-
Notably, the committee has not allowed to use any external substance for polishing the ball.
Meanwhile, it was also proposed that local umpires could be appointed for the impending matches.
This could cut down the international travel amid lockdown restrictions.
Furthermore, the panel also suggested an extra review (DRS) should be awarded to teams in each innings.
-
Quote
Kumble explains the idea behind recommendations
-
"We are living through extraordinary times and the recommendations made today are interim measures to enable us to safely resume cricket in a way that preserves the essence of our game whilst protecting everyone involved," Kumble said in an ICC statement.
-
Information
The recommendations are yet to be formalized
-
There have been several speculations regarding the ball-tampering row. It was claimed that ICC is planning to legalize ball-tampering in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. Besides, the recent proposals are set to be finalized during the Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) meeting next month.
-
Australia
Cricket Australia barred the use of saliva
-
Earlier this month, Cricket Australia (CA) prohibited the use of saliva in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.
The Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) had released a set of guidelines for resumption of cricket in the country.
As per recent reports, a wax applicator could be used during The Darwin and District Cricket Competition in Australia, to minimize the use of saliva.