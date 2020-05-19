The International Cricket Council (ICC) committee has recommended restricting the use of saliva on the ball in order to safeguard players' health. In a conference call, the members of Anil Kumble-led ICC panel unanimously agreed that traditional method of shining the ball must be barred. However, the committee has not prohibited the use of body sweat. Here is more.

Notably, the committee has not allowed to use any external substance for polishing the ball. Meanwhile, it was also proposed that local umpires could be appointed for the impending matches. This could cut down the international travel amid lockdown restrictions. Furthermore, the panel also suggested an extra review (DRS) should be awarded to teams in each innings.

"We are living through extraordinary times and the recommendations made today are interim measures to enable us to safely resume cricket in a way that preserves the essence of our game whilst protecting everyone involved," Kumble said in an ICC statement.

There have been several speculations regarding the ball-tampering row. It was claimed that ICC is planning to legalize ball-tampering in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. Besides, the recent proposals are set to be finalized during the Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) meeting next month.

