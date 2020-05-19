The Bundesliga season went on to resume behind closed doors on Saturday. The season was suspended back in March in relation to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it became the first European domestic competition to start amid the COVID-19 crisis. Nine matches were held over the weekend. Here are the key takeaways from gameweek 26 and Bundesliga's resumption.

Dortmund, Bayern Title race: Dortmund, Bayern mean business

Dortmund missed several key players against Schalke, however, they were unstoppable and pumped in four goals. There is an ease with their style and one expects them to go all the way and challenge leaders Bayern Munich. The Bavarians got the job done against Union Berlin and pocketed three crucial points to retain a four-point lead over Dortmund. Bayern look threatening at the moment.

Challengers Gladbach and Leverkusen cash in on Leipzig's draw

RB Leipzig's draw allowed Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen to cash in. Gladbach earned an impressive victory against Frankfurt and look well settled at third place. Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen thrashed Werder Bremen to collect 50 points. Gladbach and Leverkusen are set to face each other in next gameweek and things could get tight. Leipzig will want to do well and be in the mix.

Individual impact The top guns make their presence felt

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski became the first player in Europe's top five leagues to register 40 goals this season across competitions. The senior Polish striker netted his 26th goal in the Bundesliga this season. For Dortmund, Erling Braut Haland was top notch and registered his 10th Bundesliga goal. Leverkusen mid-fielder Kai Havertz scored a brace and continued his superb form in 2020.

Football The new picture: Empty stands, social distancing and masked subs

We will need to get used to watching football without fans amid the global crisis caused by COVID-19. Players stayed away while celebrating their goals in view of following social distancing norms. Also, we witnessed masked subs sitting away from each other. Then there were disinfected balls in use. This is how football will be played now until things get back to normal.

