The summer transfer window has continued to gain popularity as top class players are constantly being linked with a move. Europe's domestic football leagues faced suspension in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. With several leagues eyeing a return behind closed doors, one is also awaiting the start of the transfer window. Here are the top five wingers being chased this summer.

Willian Chelsea's Willian is open to join Arsenal or Spurs

Willian's time at Chelsea is set to come to an end this summer. The 31-year-old, who scored 59 goals in 329 appearances for Chelsea, is open to join a rival club. This has alerted the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal. Willian would add significant experience and class. Meanwhile, with the Premier League eyeing a resumption, Willian could extend his deal till the season ends.

Leroy Sane Manchester City unwilling to let go Leroy Sane cheaply

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has one year remaining on his deal with the Premier League champions. Bayern Munich are interested in landing Sane for the last 12 months and the player is also keen to see that happen. Bayern need to offer a substantial bid for Sane. So far, no agreement between City and Bayern over a transfer fee has taken place

James Rodriguez James Rodriguez could arrive at Atletico Madrid

James Rodriguez is believed to be in advanced talks with Atletico Madrid over a summer transfer, according to reports. Real Madrid are willing to sell the Colombian, as his contract expires in the summer of 2021. He is free to negotiate with other clubs in January. Colombian journalist Javier Hernandez Bonnet feels the player is certain to play for Atletico, who lead the race.

Lucas Vazquez Lucas Vazquez could move to the Premier League

28-year-old Spanish attacker Lucas Vazquez is believed to be put on the transfer exodus list by Real Madrid. With just 18 appearances in 2019-20 season, he isn't in the plans for Zinedine Zidane. Vazquez has generally been used as a squad player over the years. The Spaniard, who has played 201 games for Real, is open to a Premier League move, with Chelsea interested.

Jadon Sancho Dortmund expect Jadon Sancho to stay amid Manchester United interest