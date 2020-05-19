Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has been a knight in the shining armor for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. The former Borussia Dortmund ace has been unstoppable for the Bavarians in his six seasons at the club. A consistent goal-scorer, Lewandowski deserves the praise to be considered as an all-time legend. Can he help Bayern sign off with a bang? We analyze the same.

Bayern show their authority as Bundesliga season returns

The Bundesliga 2019-20 season went on to resume behind closed doors on Saturday. The season was suspended back in March in relation to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it became the first European domestic competition to start amid the COVID-19 crisis. Leaders Bayern showed their authority with a 2-0 win over Union Berlin. Lewandowski was instrumental for the side with a penalty strike.

Lewandowski becomes the first player to script this record

On Sunday, Lewandowski became the first player in Europe's top five leagues to register 40 goals this season across competitions. The senior striker netted his 26th goal in the Bundesliga this season. Lewandowski is only behind Lazio's Ciro Immobile in terms of most goals scored in Europe's top five domestic leagues. Immobile has 27 goals in the Serie A.

Bundesliga: Lewandowski's impact has been monumental

On Sunday, Lewandowski achieved a special feat of registering 40-plus goals for the club in five successive seasons. Lewandowski's tally since 2015-16 season reads: 42, 43, 41, 40 and 40. He now has 231 career goals for Bayern in 276 matches. He also has 228 Bundesliga goals (154 for Bayern and 74 for Dortmund). These are crazy numbers and Lewandowski's impact has been massive.

Lewandowski-inspired Bayern have been ruthless under Flick

Bayern, who have a four-point lead over Borussia Dortmund, will be eyeing to finish the season with a bang. The champions have played remarkably well under manager Hansi Flick, who has overseen just 16 Bundesliga matches so far. In this phase, Bayern have scored 50 goals and set a new Bundesliga record. In-form Lewandowski has played a major role and Flick has benefited largely.

Lewandowski can help Bayern vie for the Champions League

Lewandowski is the highest scorer this season in the UEFA Champions League (11). Bayern have one foot in the quarter-finals after hammering Chelsea 3-0 in the first leg. Notably, Bayern were the only side to have collected 18 points in the group stage this season. The club has all the credentials to do well and a Bundesliga title win can only boost their confidence.

Lewandowski destined for the biggest prizes

Lewandowski could be destined to win the big individual and team prizes this season. He is in line to bag a maiden European Golden Shoe. Moreover, he could win an eighth Bundesliga title (sixth with Bayern) and a first UCL honor as well.