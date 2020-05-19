Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun believes returning to the field following coronavirus pandemic will not be easy for Indian players. The 57-year-old reiterated the players will have to train for nearly eight weeks before playing international cricket. He added that Indian team management will also raise the bar of "running, strength, yo-yo and endurance". Here is more.

Quote We will try to raise the bar of fitness: Arun

"The four elements that we've tried to put in place - running, strength, yo-yo and endurance - we'll be raising the bar in these areas. Whenever the boys are back on the field, these workloads will be way higher and tougher than before," he said.

Mental strength Arun opens up on mental strength

Arun asserted that the ongoing lockdown will certainly test the mental strength of players. "For a sportsperson, to be sitting at home doing nothing can be very frustrating. Not being able to expend that energy is like a curse. It can be boring, can be extremely monotonous. But there's no choice and therefore it's a challenge that has to be taken up," he said.

Challenge This is a rare window for players, feels Arun

Bharat Arun feels every player should consider the challenge as an opportunity to introspect. "It's a challenge that has to be looked at as an opportunity. It's a rare window because this kind of time will never be available in a professional career," he said. "There's a lot of time to work on fitness - physical and mental. The latter is extremely crucial."

