Liverpool have bossed the Premier League 2019-20 season and are just six points away from claiming the title. The Reds saw their title charge being put on hold after the season was suspended earlier amid the coronavirus pandemic. Manager Jurgen Klopp feels declaring the season void would be unfair and that Liverpool should become champions. Here's what he said.

Return Premier League is targeting a return next month

With nine gameweeks to go, the Premier League is targeting a return next month. EPL officials, medical experts and representatives from all 20 teams held talks via a video conference call and agreed to stage one of the return to training protocols. The league is flexible regarding a June 12 restart but want to do it in a step-by-step process.

Views We have played 76% of the season: Klopp

Earlier, several former footballers suggested that the season should be declared null and void. However, Klopp isn't too happy with the same. "Huh? We have played 76% of the season and you just want to delete the thing?" Klopp said at the DFB Academy. "That would have been something that I personally would find unfair, to just say that it didn't happen," he added.

Odds Should EPL follow the footsteps of Ligue 1?

If the Premier League season goes ahead, then Liverpool will seal the trophy as quickly as possible. Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said that a trophy presentation for the title winners, remains part of the plans. If the season fails to start, then Premier League should follow Ligue 1's example of finishing the season as it is and declaring current leaders as champions.

Quote 'It is a season in which we should become champions'

Klopp said that Liverpool are first in both home and away tables and they deserve to be champions. "We are first in the home table, we are first in the away table. It is a season in which we should become champions," he continued.

Information Liverpool have collected 82 points so far