Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reported to Juventus' training center for medical tests on Tuesday after a 10-week absence. The former Real Madrid talisman observed a two-week isolation period at his home in Turin after spending the lockdown period in his native Portugal. Ronaldo hasn't been alongside his team-mates since Juventus' win against Inter on March 8. Here's more.

Serie A was suspended on March 9 when the Italian government ordered a nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the league is hoping to resume on June 13 if it can reach an agreement with the government, which has banned sports events until June 14. Besides Serie A, the Premier League and La Liga are also targeting a return next month.

Earlier this month, Juventus players returned to individual training. Ronaldo, who had arrived in Turin on May 5, began a two-week quarantine. CR7 had spent almost two months in his native Madeira amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, Ronaldo was photographed after being the first of several Juventus players who left Italy during the lockdown to report back to the team.

Like all Serie A players, Ronaldo was to be tested for the coronavirus and undergo other physical exams. Earlier, three Juventus players - Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala - tested positive for COVID-19 during the lockdown. However, all three players recovered. On Monday, Juventus players were spotted practicing in groups, with coach Maurizio Sarri giving instructions.

