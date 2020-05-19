Indian opener Mayank Agarwal highlighted the impact of Rahul Dravid's priceless advice on his international career. In a conversation with commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, Mayank described how the Indian legend consoled him for not making it to the national squad. The right-handed batsman revealed he was concerned about selection even after scoring truckload of runs in domestic circuit. Here is more.

Quote How Dravid backed a dejected Mayank Agarwal

"I was getting runs in domestic cricket. I had a word with Rahul bhai. I told him I was getting thoughts of sometimes not getting picked. I very clearly remember him telling me 'Mayank these are the things that are in your hands'," said Mayank.

Career Mayank was handed international debut in 2018

In the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy season, Mayank Agarwal hammered a spell-binding triple hundred against Maharashtra. He finished the season as the leading run-scorer with 1,160 runs at an astronomical average of 105.45. Soon after, Mayank made his international debut in the 2018 Boxing Day Test Down Under. He straightaway impressed the team management, having scored 76 in his maiden Test innings.

Information Mayank has tasted success in Test cricket

Having represented Team India in 11 Tests so far, Mayank has racked up 974 runs at 57.29. The tally includes 3 tons and 4 fifties. In 2019, the right-hander slammed two double tons against South Africa and Bangladesh respectively.

Rahul Dravid Dravid's advice kept me going: Mayank Agarwal